Minnesota weather: Gorgeous week ahead with sunshine, falling humidity

It's a calm start to the workweek after a weekend of severe weather in the Twin Cities metro.

A cold front moved into the area after the storms, allowing a westerly front to kick in. This will help dew points fall over the next 12 hours. The high on Monday will be around 80 degrees and sunny with dew points falling into the 50s in the Twin Cities metro.

While the Twin Cities will remain dry, there will be some cloud cover and light drips near the Canadian border.

Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s across most of Minnesota Monday night.

Tuesday will be absolutely stunning, the high will be around 80 degrees in the metro area, with plenty of sunshine and light breezes.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the current forecast shows temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities. However, things will start to get a bit muggier on Friday, which will lead to an isolated storm chance. But then as we head into Labor Day weekend, seasonable temperatures in the low 80s and low humidity are expected.

The latest forecast is available here.