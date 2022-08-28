Another round of storms expected Sunday evening across Minnesota

After storms on Saturday night caused problems for fairgoers and left damage across the east metro, another line of storms Sunday night is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

The storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon in western Minnesota and move eastward across central and northern Minnesota into western Wisconsin through the evening. The strongest storms will likely be in north-central Minnesota. The storms are expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro around sunset and after.

The main threats from the storm will be strong wind gusts and hail, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. The storms will also bring heavy downpours.

The FOX 9 Weather Team will be monitoring the forecast today, so check back for updates. Download the FOX 9 Weather App available on Apple and Android for alerts and the up-to-date radar.