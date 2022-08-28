National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Ramsey County Saturday night

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in southern Ramsey County during the storms on Saturday night, and additional tornados briefly touched down in Burnsville, Apple Valley, Eagan and West. St. Paul.

The agency said in a tweet that the tornado in Ramsey County had a rating of EF0, with estimated peak winds of 75 mph. NWS meteorologists calculated that it traveled for 3.4 miles, with a path that took it from southeast I-94 and Highway 10, through the Eastview neighborhood in St. Paul, close to Hardin High School, before it ended near the Goodrich Golf Course.

The tornadoes, as well as winds and heavy rain from severe thunderstorms, left behind a lot of storm damage in Twin Cities on Saturday night.

In Eden Prairie, Jan Farmer was at home when the storm came roaring through. Large trees in both her front and back yard were ripped from the earth, and one fell over on top of their neighbor’s trailer.

Thankfully, the trees missed homes in their neighborhood. "If you were taking a tree down, you wouldn’t have been able to lay it down as nicely as Mother Nature did," Farmer said..

Not far away in Apple Valley, a home in the Cedar Knolls Mobile Home Park wasn’t as lucky, as a tree there appeared to have left a hole in its roof.

The storm toppled many trees in the area, sending another into the side of the Cedar Valley Apartments.

As a National Weather Service crew surveyed the damage, resident Gwen Johnson looked on in shock.

"I’ve never in my life in Minnesota seen what looked like a solid wall move through," Johnson said. "That’s the closest to what I think was a tornado I’ve ever been… and it was pretty scary."



