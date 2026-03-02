Minnesota weather: Heading into the 40s Monday as a warm stretch begins

The Brief Highs climb into the low 40s Monday with increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle or icy spots are possible late tonight into early Tuesday. A prolonged warm stretch brings 50s through much of the week and into the weekend.



Above-average temperatures settle in across Minnesota to start March, with highs in the 40s Monday and 50s building through the week.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Highs on Monday are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s, with the Twin Cities metro area seeing a daytime high of 43 degrees. Southerly winds will blow at 5-10 mph, and cloud cover will increase throughout the day.

While temperatures stay above freezing through much of the day, areas may dip close to the freezing mark overnight. There is a possibility of drizzle or icy drizzle overnight, which could create some slick spots.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The warm trend continues into Tuesday with the mid-to-upper 40s expected in the afternoon. Wednesday will see temperatures warm into the 50s, with patchy cloud cover persisting into Thursday.

Friday brings another mild day with highs in the low 50s, along with a chance for rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. The weekend looks warm as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)