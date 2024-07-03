Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 PM CDT until FRI 11:30 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Minnesota weather: A quintessential July day for your Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 3, 2024 6:13am CDT
MN weather: Sunny and a touch humid Wednesday

It's a quintessential July day on Wednesday. Temperatures are in the mid-80s, there's a light breeze and a touch of humidity. Enjoy abundant sunshine before the rain returns for the Fourth of July.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a quintessential July day for your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a touch of humidity, but the same can't be said for the Fourth of July. 

Finally, Wednesday is a dry and mostly clear day for most of Minnesota. There’s an abundance of sunshine statewide, but those near the Canadian border could see a stray shower and slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s. 

For the rest of the state, it is a very July-style day. Wednesday is a touch humid with a bit of a western breeze at 10-15 mph. Highs are in the low to mid-80s, with a daytime high of 84 degrees in the metro area. 

While Wednesday looks beautiful, the same cannot be said for Independence Day. Scattered storms become more numerous on Thursday, especially as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are slightly below average with highs in the mid-70s. 

An area of low pressure moves in overnight, bringing a chance for early morning rain in western Minnesota. The precipitation becomes more widespread in the afternoon hours but still lingers in the west and southwest before redeveloping and moving into the Twin Cities.

Once the system arrives, showers will be off and on starting around sunset, which is not ideal for Fourth of July fireworks. However, areas north of Brainerd look relatively quiet. 

Widespread showers linger into at least the first half of Friday, and temperatures stay in the lower 70s. Things remain unsettled for the weekend and into the start of the week with chances for storms and rain late Saturday and Sunday. 

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)