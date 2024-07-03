Minnesota weather: A quintessential July day for your Wednesday

It's a quintessential July day for your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a touch of humidity, but the same can't be said for the Fourth of July.

Finally, Wednesday is a dry and mostly clear day for most of Minnesota. There’s an abundance of sunshine statewide, but those near the Canadian border could see a stray shower and slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s.

For the rest of the state, it is a very July-style day. Wednesday is a touch humid with a bit of a western breeze at 10-15 mph. Highs are in the low to mid-80s, with a daytime high of 84 degrees in the metro area.

While Wednesday looks beautiful, the same cannot be said for Independence Day. Scattered storms become more numerous on Thursday, especially as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures are slightly below average with highs in the mid-70s.

An area of low pressure moves in overnight, bringing a chance for early morning rain in western Minnesota. The precipitation becomes more widespread in the afternoon hours but still lingers in the west and southwest before redeveloping and moving into the Twin Cities.

Once the system arrives, showers will be off and on starting around sunset, which is not ideal for Fourth of July fireworks. However, areas north of Brainerd look relatively quiet.

Widespread showers linger into at least the first half of Friday, and temperatures stay in the lower 70s. Things remain unsettled for the weekend and into the start of the week with chances for storms and rain late Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: