Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Minnesota

Minnesota has a plethora of options for people looking to watch fireworks for Independence Day 2024.

Below is a list of where to watch fireworks this 4th of July:

Albert Lea: Fireworks are set to be launched at dusk over Fountain Lake on July 4

Apple Valley: The 58th annual Freedom Days event will host fireworks at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East on July 4

Austin: Freedom Festival is scheduled to start the fireworks at 10 p.m. over Bandshell Park on July 4

Baudette: The celebration will feature a 10:15 p.m. firework show over Baudette Bay that can best be viewed from Willie Walleye Park

Bemidji: Fireworks are set to be launched at dusk over Lake Bemidji on July 4

Bloomington: The Summer Fete celebration will feature fireworks the evening of July 3 at Normandale Lake Park

Cannon Falls: Described as a true "hometown" fair, fireworks will be launched at dusk on July 4 and can be sent from the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds

Chanhassen: The 41st annual 4th of July Celebration will hold its fireworks display at about 10 p.m. at Lake Ann Park.

Coon Rapids: The Carnival at Coon Rapids 4th of July Celebration is set to host a 10 p.m. fireworks display on the grounds of the Coon Rapids Ice Center

Crosby: 4th of July in the Cuyuna Lakes will host a fireworks display over Serpent Lake at dusk and can be seen from Crosby Memorial Park.

Crosslake: The Celebrate America Annual Fireworks Display is set for Saturday, July 6 over Sand Island at dusk.

Delano: The Delano 4th of July Celebration is scheduled to launch fireworks at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Central Park.

Detroit Lakes: Fireworks launched from barges on Detroit Lake can be seen from Mile Long City Beach at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Duluth: The Duluth Fourth Fest will feature a large fireworks display at 10:10 p.m. on July 4 in Bayfront Festival Park.

Eagan: Fireworks from the Funfest celebration will take place at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Eagan Community Center Festival Grounds.

Edina: The Edina fireworks show can be found at Rosland Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Excelsior: Fireworks over Lake Minnetonka can be seen at Commons Park or any spot near the water at dusk on July 4.

Ely: Anyone heading up north on Independence Day can catch fireworks above Miners Lake on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Eveleth: The "Thunder Over Eveleth" fireworks show is set to launch over the World's Largest Hockey Stick at 10:15 p.m. on July 3.

Isanti: Fireworks can be found a week after the nation's birthday over Bluebird Park on July 11 at 10 p.m.

Lake City: The Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration in Lake City will have fireworks launched from the marina and can be seen from land at Ohita Park. the harbor or along the riverwalk on July 4 at dusk.

Lakeville: The PAN-O-PROG ("Panorama of Progress") festival kicks off with a fireworks display at dusk on July 4.

Madelia: The Park Days festival will feature a fireworks display on July 13 at 10 p.m. over Watona Park.

Madison: The Stinker Days & Dragon Fest celebration will host fireworks to close out the festival on July 13 at dusk.

Mankato: Fireworks in Riverfront Park will be set off to music played by Radio Mankato stations at 10 p.m. on July 4 and can also be viewed from the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.

Menahga: The Midsummer Celebration will host a fireworks show over Spirit Lake on July 13 at dusk.

Moose Lake: Fireworks will launch in Moose Lake City Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Nisswa: The Freedom Day celebration will include a fireworks display on July 3 at dusk.

Owatonna: The Patriot Skies fireworks display is set to be held at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Pequot Lakes: The Stars and Stripes Days Fireworks show will happen at the Pequot Lakes High School at dusk and can be viewed from Trailside Parks, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.

Princeton: The Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds will host a July 4 fireworks display at dusk with the Speedway Grandstand open for spectators.

Richfield: The fireworks show is set to start at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Shakopee: Canterberry Park will hold a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 3.

Spicer: A fireworks display above Green Lake can be viewed at dusk on July 4 from Saulsbury Beach.

St. Cloud: The St. Cloud Area Fireworks show will launch at dusk on July 4 and can be seen from both sides of the Mississippi River, in Wilson and Hester parks and along 5th Avenue North.

St. Louis Park: Aquila Park will host a fireworks show promptly at 10 p.m. on July 4.

St. Paul: The St. Paul Saints will host a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show on July 4 at dusk. The display can be seen from outside CHS Field, and there will also be fireworks after the game on July 3 and July 5 at dusk.

Tofte: Fireworks will be launched at dusk on July 4 in Tofte Town Park.

Waconia: The Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival display starts at dusk on July 4 and can be seen from Lake Waconia Regional Park, Lola's Lakehouse, InTowne Marina, Sovereign Estate Winery, Vandy's Grille or on the lake itself.

Walker: A classic small-town parade will culminate in an evening fireworks display at dusk on July 4.