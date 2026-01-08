Minnesota weather: Clouds and morning fog will lead to an evening rainy mix Thursday

The Brief Dense fog early gives way to milder temperatures and cloudy skies through the afternoon. Light rain develops late Thursday, mixing with snow before ending overnight, with minor accumulations possible southeast. Friday is quiet with patchy sunshine and highs in the 30s.



Cloudy skies and areas of fog linger through the day before a system brings rain and a few snowflakes to parts of Minnesota Thursday evening.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Areas of dense fog across central and eastern Minnesota on Friday morning which include at least parts of the Twin Cities metro at times. The fog will slowly fade into the middle of the day as temperatures gradually climb back above freezing heading into the afternoon.

Our next system quickly approaches from the south with rain arriving in southeastern Minnesota by mid to late afternoon and some sprinkles and light rain pushing into the metro by sunset. The Twin Cities will be on the northwestern fringe of a swath of precipitation with some light rain this evening that will likely mix with a few snowflakes before wrapping up by midnight.

Southeastern Minnesota, though, could get some occasional moderate bursts of rain that will eventually switch over to snow later this evening. This is likely to lead to only minor splotchy accumulations because temperatures will be above freezing as the flakes fly. Although an inch or two will be possible along and southeast of a line from Faribault to Red Wing to Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The precipitation wraps up overnight, setting up a quiet Friday with patchy sunshine and highs near 32 degrees.

Another system will bring colder but more seasonable temperatures on Saturday along with a few more snowflakes and the potential for very minor accumulations.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)