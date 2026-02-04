Minnesota weather: A fairly cloudy and seasonable day Wednesday

The Brief Cloud cover increases Wednesday with temperatures returning to seasonable highs. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 25 degrees. Warmer temperatures arrive on Thursday before a brief cool down on Friday.



Cloudy skies return as temperatures warm to more seasonable across Minnesota on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect increased cloud cover along with warmer temperatures compared to recent days. Winds remain light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The Twin Cities metro can expect a daytime high of 25 degrees, while northern Minnesota will see temperatures in the upper teens. The rest of Minnesota will be in the 20s.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the upper teens and low 20s by the evening but will rise overnight as warmer air moves in.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will bring widespread melting as temperatures rise solidly into the 30s across much of Minnesota, with southwest regions reaching the low 40s. The warmer weather comes with decent cloud cover and patchy sunshine at times.

Friday starts above freezing before sliding back into the 20s by afternoon as clouds clear and colder air moves in. The cooling continues into Saturday, though temperatures remain slightly above average with highs in the upper 20s.

The end of the weekend will be much warmer, with highs in the mid-30s on Sunday before climbing into the 40s early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

