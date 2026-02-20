Minnesota weather: A cooler, quiet and cloudy day Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will be breezy and cloudy with temperatures holding in the 20s for much of Minnesota.
Friday’s forecast in Minnesota
The forecast:
Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s, with the Twin Cities metro area reaching a daytime high of around 27 degrees. The northern and western parts of the state will experience cooler temperatures in the teens.
Northwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph, and although there may be a stray light flurry in the metro, these will dry up by the evening. Meanwhile, in southeastern Minnesota, a passing system Friday morning is bringing blowing snow and challenging travel conditions, prompting officials to issue a no travel advisory for some highways.
Overnight, clouds will thin for partly cloudy conditions as lows dip into the teens and single digits.
(FOX 9)
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Saturday turns slightly cooler overall, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some early sunshine. Sunday stays frozen with a high of around 20 degrees in the metro area.
Temperatures warm heading into next week and climb into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.