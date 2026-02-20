Minnesota weather: A cooler, quiet and cloudy day Friday

The Brief Friday will be cloudy and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Highs reach the mid-20s in the metro, with teens in northwest Minnesota. A quiet but frozen weekend follows before temperatures rebound next week.



Friday will be breezy and cloudy with temperatures holding in the 20s for much of Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s, with the Twin Cities metro area reaching a daytime high of around 27 degrees. The northern and western parts of the state will experience cooler temperatures in the teens.

Northwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph, and although there may be a stray light flurry in the metro, these will dry up by the evening. Meanwhile, in southeastern Minnesota, a passing system Friday morning is bringing blowing snow and challenging travel conditions, prompting officials to issue a no travel advisory for some highways.

Overnight, clouds will thin for partly cloudy conditions as lows dip into the teens and single digits.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns slightly cooler overall, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some early sunshine. Sunday stays frozen with a high of around 20 degrees in the metro area.

Temperatures warm heading into next week and climb into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)