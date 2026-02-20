Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: A cooler, quiet and cloudy day Friday

By
Published  February 20, 2026 7:02am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Cloudy and cooler Friday

MN weather: Cloudy and cooler Friday

Expect a cooler, cloudy, and breezy day on Friday with temperatures hovering in the 20s. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Friday will be cloudy and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
    • Highs reach the mid-20s in the metro, with teens in northwest Minnesota.
    • A quiet but frozen weekend follows before temperatures rebound next week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday will be breezy and cloudy with temperatures holding in the 20s for much of Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota 

The forecast:

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s, with the Twin Cities metro area reaching a daytime high of around 27 degrees. The northern and western parts of the state will experience cooler temperatures in the teens.

Northwest winds will blow at 10-20 mph, and although there may be a stray light flurry in the metro, these will dry up by the evening. Meanwhile, in southeastern Minnesota, a passing system Friday morning is bringing blowing snow and challenging travel conditions, prompting officials to issue a no travel advisory for some highways.

Overnight, clouds will thin for partly cloudy conditions as lows dip into the teens and single digits.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Saturday turns slightly cooler overall, with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some early sunshine. Sunday stays frozen with a high of around 20 degrees in the metro area. 

Temperatures warm heading into next week and climb into the low to mid-30s by Tuesday. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

Weather ForecastMinnesota