Minnesota weather: No travel advisory in southeastern MN due to white-out conditions

article

The Brief Snow and winds are creating near white-out conditions in far southeastern Minnesota on Friday morning. Travel is not advised on some state highways in Fillmore and Houston counties due to white-out conditions. A winter storm warning is in effect for far southeastern Minnesota until 9 a.m. Friday.



Snow in far southeastern Minnesota has led to near white-out conditions Friday morning, prompting officials to advise no travel.

No travel Advisory

The backstory:

A winter storm warning is in place until 9 a.m. Friday for far southeastern Minnesota, with snow and winds impacting the area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory for several highways in Fillmore and Houston counties due to reports of blowing snow, reduced visibility and near white-out conditions. Drivers in the region are urged to avoid travel until conditions improve.

As of 6:30 a.m., other roads in southeastern Minnesota are covered with light snow, ice and slush. Meanwhile, in western Minnesota, light ice, compacted snow and light snow are reported on some roadways, according to MnDOT's website.

The latest road information can be found here.

Map of road conditions on Feb. 20, 2026. (FOX 9)