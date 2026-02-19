Minnesota weather: Quiet, seasonable afternoon

The Brief Snow tapers off Thursday morning after several inches fell across the metro and northern Minnesota. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through the morning hours. A quiet and seasonable afternoon will follow with temperatures in the low 30s.



Lingering snow wraps up Thursday morning for a mostly cloudy and seasonable afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

As a winter storm wraps up Thursday morning, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities until 8 a.m., and until noon for the Arrowhead region. This system brought several inches of snow to the metro, 5–10 inches across northern Minnesota, and 1–3 feet along the North Shore.

Once the snow clears, the afternoon turns fairly quiet and seasonable, though a few lingering flakes or flurries can’t be ruled out. Skies remain mostly cloudy with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Highs reach the low 30s for central and southern Minnesota, with 20s expected in northern and western regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 32 degrees.

Clouds linger Thursday night as temperatures cool into the teens and low 20s. A separate system could bring snow to far southeastern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday morning.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will be fairly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 20s.

Expect filtered sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid-20s. Sunday turns brighter and cooler as temperatures hold in the low 20s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 30s heading into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

