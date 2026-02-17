Minnesota weather: Mild and breezy Tuesday before rain and snow move in

The Brief Tuesday will be mild and breezy in Minnesota with highs around 52 degrees in the Twin Cities. Rain and possible thunderstorms develop Tuesday evening across central and southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will see snow from Tuesday night until Thursday morning, with 4 to 8 inches likely, and up to 1–2 feet along the North Shore.



It’s a mild and breezy Tuesday in Minnesota before rain and snow arrive by the evening.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Patchy sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be rather breezy with easterly winds at 10-25+ mph. Much of Minnesota will see highs in the 50s, with the Twin Cities metro expected to top out at around 52 degrees.

Rain and thundershowers are possible for central and southern Minnesota this evening, while rain transitions to snow for northern regions. Overnight lows in the metro will dip into the upper 30s.

Snow for northern Minnesota

What to expect:

This system will bring measurable snow across northern Minnesota from Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Much of northern Minnesota could see 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, while the North Shore may pick up 1 to 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple alerts across northern Minnesota for this system. A blizzard warning is in effect along portions of the North Shore from 9 p.m. Tuesday to noon on Thursday. A winter storm warning covers much of northern Minnesota, with additional areas under a winter storm watch and winter weather advisory from Tuesday evening into Thursday.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday starts mild for the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-40s before temperatures fall through the afternoon as cooler air moves in. A few snowflakes are possible late Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota, with a dusting or up to an inch of snow possible.

Thursday turns quieter with highs in the upper 30s. Another chance for light snowflakes arrives Friday morning, with highs near the freezing mark. The weekend trends cooler, with highs in the upper 20s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

