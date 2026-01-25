Minnesota weather: Cold and quiet trend continues
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a chilly Sunday in Minnesota, but many will finally see temperatures above zero this afternoon.
Cold continues
Local perspective:
Most of Minnesota is waking up to sub-zero temperatures, with only a few areas in western and southwestern parts of the state seeing temperatures above zero.
The forecast predicts a slight rise above zero for some regions this afternoon.
A slight breeze from the north and northwest is expected to pick up in northwestern Minnesota, making it feel colder despite the actual temperatures being above zero.
Future forecast
What's next:
The outlook for the week remains cold, with temperatures staying below average.
Monday may bring a few flurries, particularly near the North Shore and parts of Wisconsin, but overall precipitation is expected to be minimal.
The temperatures will see a significant rise on Monday from below zero in the morning to above zero by the afternoon, thanks to a southwesterly wind.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.