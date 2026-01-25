Minnesota weather: Cold and quiet trend continues

The Brief Temperatures in Minnesota will finally climb above zero this afternoon for most, with only the northern tier of the state staying subzero. A slight breeze will pick up in northwestern Minnesota, making it feel colder. The week ahead remains cold, with a chance of flurries on Monday.



It'll be a chilly Sunday in Minnesota, but many will finally see temperatures above zero this afternoon.

Cold continues

Local perspective:

Most of Minnesota is waking up to sub-zero temperatures, with only a few areas in western and southwestern parts of the state seeing temperatures above zero.

The forecast predicts a slight rise above zero for some regions this afternoon.

A slight breeze from the north and northwest is expected to pick up in northwestern Minnesota, making it feel colder despite the actual temperatures being above zero.

Future forecast

What's next:

The outlook for the week remains cold, with temperatures staying below average.

Monday may bring a few flurries, particularly near the North Shore and parts of Wisconsin, but overall precipitation is expected to be minimal.

The temperatures will see a significant rise on Monday from below zero in the morning to above zero by the afternoon, thanks to a southwesterly wind.