Minnesota weather: Cold and quiet trend continues

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 25, 2026 7:45am CST
Minnesota is in for another chilly day with minimal precipitation expected later in the week. 

The Brief

    • Temperatures in Minnesota will finally climb above zero this afternoon for most, with only the northern tier of the state staying subzero.
    • A slight breeze will pick up in northwestern Minnesota, making it feel colder.
    • The week ahead remains cold, with a chance of flurries on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a chilly Sunday in Minnesota, but many will finally see temperatures above zero this afternoon.

Cold continues

Local perspective:

Most of Minnesota is waking up to sub-zero temperatures, with only a few areas in western and southwestern parts of the state seeing temperatures above zero. 

The forecast predicts a slight rise above zero for some regions this afternoon. 

A slight breeze from the north and northwest is expected to pick up in northwestern Minnesota, making it feel colder despite the actual temperatures being above zero.

Future forecast

What's next:

The outlook for the week remains cold, with temperatures staying below average. 

Monday may bring a few flurries, particularly near the North Shore and parts of Wisconsin, but overall precipitation is expected to be minimal. 

The temperatures will see a significant rise on Monday from below zero in the morning to above zero by the afternoon, thanks to a southwesterly wind.

