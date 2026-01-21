Minnesota school closings: Schools closing early on Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Brief Dozens of school districts are closing early on Wednesday due to winter weather. A blizzard warning is in effect Wednesday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota. Find a list of school closings below.



Dozens of school districts in Minnesota are closing early on Wednesday due to winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for southwestern Minnesota and a winter weather advisory in western Minnesota for Wednesday afternoon. Visibility could be reduced to near zero at times in the blizzard warning area.

After Wednesday's snowy weather, it will turn frigid, with subzero temperatures and dangerous windchill from Thursday night into Saturday. An extreme cold warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday for much of Minnesota.

Schools closing early on Wednesday in Minnesota

