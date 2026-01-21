Minnesota weather: Snow showers Wednesday afternoon; blizzard warning in SW MN

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CST until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County, Buffalo County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: Snow showers Wednesday afternoon; blizzard warning in SW MN

By
Updated  January 21, 2026 11:00am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Light snow and windy conditions are expected in Minnesota on Wednesday, bringing up to around an inch of accumulation in spots.
    • A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota. Southwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning Wednesday afternoon, until 6 p.m.
    • Frigid air arrives late this week, with subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills from Thursday night into Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect light snow and increasing winds Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro before a sharp plunge into frigid cold later this week. Southwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Wednesday afternoon. 

A blizzard warning has been issued for portions of southwestern Minnesota starting Wednesday afternoon. Visibility could be reduced to near zero at times. Find the latest weather alerts here.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy across Minnesota, with periods of light snow possible during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 20s, topping out near 22 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

The afternoon will see winds picking up from the northwest, with gusts potentially reaching the mid-40s in the western part of the state. This could cause the loose, fluffy snow to blow onto roadways, creating slick conditions. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota until 6 p.m. due to the windy conditions and light snow.

Overnight, passing clouds linger with occasional flurries as temperatures fall into the single digits. 

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Arctic air starts moving in Thursday, with temperatures peaking near 8 degrees midday before falling through the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight lows drop into the subzero teens. 

Friday turns frigid with a high of around 8 degrees below zero. Saturday remains bitterly cold with temperatures staying below zero. 

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin due to dangerously cold wind chills and subzero temperatures. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

