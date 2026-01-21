Minnesota weather: Snow showers Wednesday afternoon; blizzard warning in SW MN

The Brief Light snow and windy conditions are expected in Minnesota on Wednesday, bringing up to around an inch of accumulation in spots. A winter weather advisory is in effect for western Minnesota. Southwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning Wednesday afternoon, until 6 p.m. Frigid air arrives late this week, with subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills from Thursday night into Saturday.



Expect light snow and increasing winds Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro before a sharp plunge into frigid cold later this week. Southwestern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning for Wednesday afternoon.

A blizzard warning has been issued for portions of southwestern Minnesota starting Wednesday afternoon. Visibility could be reduced to near zero at times. Find the latest weather alerts here.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy across Minnesota, with periods of light snow possible during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 20s, topping out near 22 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

The afternoon will see winds picking up from the northwest, with gusts potentially reaching the mid-40s in the western part of the state. This could cause the loose, fluffy snow to blow onto roadways, creating slick conditions.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota until 6 p.m. due to the windy conditions and light snow.

Overnight, passing clouds linger with occasional flurries as temperatures fall into the single digits.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Arctic air starts moving in Thursday, with temperatures peaking near 8 degrees midday before falling through the afternoon under partly sunny skies. Overnight lows drop into the subzero teens.

Friday turns frigid with a high of around 8 degrees below zero. Saturday remains bitterly cold with temperatures staying below zero.

An extreme cold watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Saturday morning for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin due to dangerously cold wind chills and subzero temperatures.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)