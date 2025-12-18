Minnesota school closings for Dec. 18, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm hitting Minnesota has prompted some school districts to close early on Thursday.
Latest school closings
Some schools are closing early on Thursday due to a winter storm that's causing white-out conditions in northwestern Minnesota and could lead to travel troubles for much of the state.
