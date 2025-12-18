Minnesota school closings for Dec. 18, 2025

The Brief A winter storm bringing strong winds and some snow to Minnesota has prompted several schools to close early on Thursday. Find live updates on school closings below.



A winter storm hitting Minnesota has prompted some school districts to close early on Thursday.

READ MORE: Live updates on Minnesota weather, road conditions | Minnesota weather forecast: Falling temps, gusty winds and snow showers

Latest school closings

Some schools are closing early on Thursday due to a winter storm that's causing white-out conditions in northwestern Minnesota and could lead to travel troubles for much of the state.

You can also find the latest school closings here.

You need an iframes capable browser to view this content.

Stay safe and informed with the FOX 9 Weather App

Stay Sky Aware with the FOX 9 Weather App. Whether you are staying in one place or traveling, have your GPS locator on and your notifications turned on. If you drive into a warning, you will get an alert specific to where you are. Apple Download | Android Download