Minnesota weather: Falling temps, gusty winds and snow showers Thursday

The Brief A cold front will cause temperatures in Minnesota to drop below freezing on Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued several weather warnings and advisories across the state, including winter weather and wind advisories. Gusty winds and snow showers could create visibility issues on Thursday.



A cold front will bring a big change on Thursday, transitioning from light morning rain to plunging temperatures, gusty winds, and bursts of snow that could create challenging travel conditions.

Rain wraps up, gusty winds move in ahead of dropping temps

Focusing on the wind:

Rain showers are already wrapping up as of this morning, and now the focus shifts to the wind. While we didn’t get much rain, it left behind damp surfaces. As wind gusts pick up, it will help dry out the roads, sidewalks and driveways before temperatures fall below freezing.

If surfaces remain wet, a flash freeze could leave behind a thin glaze of ice on any untreated areas. The Twin Cities metro will cool more slowly, compared to the surrounding areas, giving a little extra time to hopefully dry things out before the colder air settles in.

The afternoon forecast:

The afternoon becomes blustery and cold as gusty northwest winds and snow showers sweep across the state, reducing visibility and creating the potential for icy roads and surfaces. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz said snow squalls are also a possibility with this system, which can rapidly reduce visibility and create treacherous driving conditions.

"A snow squall is a sudden but short lived burst of snow that is often accompanied by strong winds that will lead to a very quick and dramatic drop in visibility. These dangerous events are isolated and short lived, often lasting just a few minutes at a time in any one area," explained Matz. "Snow squalls are often referred to as ‘mini blizzards,’ creating brief treacherous driving conditions, especially for those that are traveling at a moderate to high rate of speed, often leading to spin outs and multi-vehicle crashes."

The snow showers are done by the late evening. Most areas will see just a dusting, with any measurable accumulation staying in far northern Minnesota.

Weather warnings and advisories

Weather alerts:

Multiple alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday’s system.

A blizzard warning has been issued for far northwestern Minnesota until 6 p.m. Thursday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of central and northern Minnesota from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., where gusty winds and snow showers could cause visibility issues.

A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for parts of west central and southern Minnesota, where wind gusts may exceed 45 mph. Far southwestern and west central Minnesota are under a high wind warning from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with gusts potentially exceeding 55 mph.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns much calmer but colder, with highs only in the upper teens. A few passing snowflakes are possible Friday evening.

Temperatures rebound into the 20s on Saturday with passing clouds, then dip back into the upper teens Sunday with more sunshine.

Warmer temperatures in the 30s return for next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

