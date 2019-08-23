Live
News
Weather
Sports
Morning
Contests
More
Expand / Collapse search
Watch Live
☰
Search site
News
Local News
National News
World News
Investigators
Politics
Consumer
Weather
FOX 9 Weather App
Forecast
School Closings
Traffic
Sports
Vikings
Gophers
Twins
Wild
Timberwolves
Lynx
United
Morning
Shayne Wells
Garden Guy
Todd Walker
Recipes
Shows
The Jason Show
Enough Said
Vikings Gameday Live
Vikings Live
The PJ Fleck Show
FOX 9 Sports Now
About Us
Contact Us
Contests
Personalities
Jobs at FOX 9
What's On FOX
Advertise
FCC Public File
East Phillips
No articles found.