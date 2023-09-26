Man found shot behind vacant Mpls home dies at hospital

A shooting Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Minneapolis, police report.

Officers say they responded around 2:15 p.m. for the shooting along 16th Avenue South near East 24th Street. At the scene, they found a 37-year-old man who had been shot behind an empty home. The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.