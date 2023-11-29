Morning shooting leaves 1 dead in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood.

Officers were called to 4th Ave South near East Lake Street around 9 a.m. for a man found dead outside.

The shooting is under investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.

Minneapolis police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.