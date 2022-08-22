6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis

Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.

Officers say the child is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No suspects are in custody at this point.