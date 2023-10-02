One killed, six injured after a truck collides with bus in Minneapolis

One person was killed late Sunday when a pickup truck hit a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis.

According to a Metro Transit spokesperson, the bus was traveling northbound on Chicago Avenue around 11:00 p.m. when it collided with the pickup crossing Chicago Avenue and 25th Street East.

One person was killed, and six people were injured in the crash.

It is currently unknown how many people were on the bus and how many people were in the truck.

Metro Transit says the investigation is ongoing.