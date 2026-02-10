Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old shot, killed inside Burnsville apartment building Monday

Published  February 10, 2026 3:38pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old was fatally shot inside the Glen Apartments in Burnsville Monday night.
    • Authorities say that the shooting was not random.
    • A shelter-in-place order was issued late Monday night due to the shooting, but has since been lifted.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen was shot and killed inside a Burnsville apartment building Monday night.

Shooting at Glen Apartments 

What we know:

According to the City of Burnsville, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Glen Apartments on Harriet Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy shot in the lobby of the apartment building. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

City officials say that this shooting is not random, and there is no current threat to the public.

The shooting resulted in a shelter-in-place being issued in the area, but it has since been lifted.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting. 

No suspect information was given. 

The Source: A Facebook post from the City of Burnsville. 

