Man killed in another shooting near Minneapolis encampment

article

The Brief A man in his 30s was shot and killed near a Minneapolis homeless encampment around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2024. This was the second fatal shooting near a Minneapolis encampment on the same day, following an earlier incident in which a man in his 20s was killed. Police are investigating possible links between the two shootings but have not confirmed a connection yet.



For the second time in a matter of hours, a man was killed in a deadly shooting in the area of a homeless encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

What we know

Around 4:15 p.m., police responded to calls of shots fired in an alleyway along Bloomington Avenue and East 25th, which is just steps away from an encampment.

Police tell FOX 9 that a man in his 30s was shot and killed. Officers say it appears a group of people walked up to the victim, shot him in the head, and left the scene.

Right now, police say it's unclear if the victim lived in the encampment.

Context

Just hours earlier, around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Minneapolis police responded to another fatal shooting at an encampment.

That shooting also occurred in an alleyway in the area of 17th Avenue South and East 26th Street – just blocks from the Bloomington Avenue shooting.

At that scene, investigators found two men who had been shot: a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s. The man in his 20s had been shot in the head and was found dead in the encampment.

The other victim was shot at least once in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive, police said.

Police say they have not ruled out a connection between the shooting.

Encampment crime

After the morning shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called out problems with crime at encampments.

"There’s been way too much crime and violence this year and way too much associated with the homeless encampments," said O'Hara at a press conference.

"This is not a problem that we're going to arrest our way out of. And it's frustrating to the police, just like it's frustrating to the residents, that an encampment gets cleared one day here, and it pops up, you know, the next day somewhere else. It's. It's frustrating for everyone involved," added O'Hara.