'Over capacity' event at Minneapolis Islamic center ends with stifled emergency response

article

An "over capacity" event at an Islamic center in Minneapolis resulted in a disjointed emergency response Thursday evening with first responders walking on foot to get to the scene due to blocked roads, fire officials report.

Calls for the incident came in shortly before 7 p.m. at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center, on 13th Avenue South between East 28th and 29th streets.

Firefighters say there were reports of adults and children fainting and being injured in the "over-capacity" building. However, due to a "deadlock" of traffic and parked cars blocking access, fire and ambulance crews walked on foot to get to the center.

At the mosque, officials say found at least ten people who needed help inside and outside the center. Additionally, fire crews say others drove themselves to the hospital.

Firefighters say the event ended early due to the medical troubles.

The event appears to have featured an Islamic speaker named Ustaadh Abu Taymiyyaah hosted by the community organization Stronger Together Minnesota. On Instagram, the organization warned of the "over capacity" event Thursday night in an Instagram story.

There appears to be two more talks scheduled for Friday at the Islamic center featuring Taymiyyaah. It's unclear if they will go on.