1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Minneapolis shooting

A shooting Wednesday night in Minneapolis has left one man dead and a woman seriously hurt.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. for the sounds of shots fired inside an apartment building along 17th Avenue South at East 24th Street near East Phillips Park.

At the scene, officers say they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what, if any, relationship there is between the two people who were shot.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.