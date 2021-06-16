1 killed after shooting at Minneapolis gas station

article

Police have taped off a south Minneapolis gas station after a man was killed Wednesday evening as shots rang out in the Phillips neighborhood.

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said a police sergeant was in the area of East Lake Street and Cedar Avenue when he heard of a series of gunshots around 6:10 p.m.

As the sergeant moved towards the gunfire, a ShotSpotter report came through for the shooting followed by a 911 call for a man who had been shot on the 1700 block of East Lake Street, two blocks west of Cedar.

At that spot, police found a man in his 30s who had been shot. Elder says officers started CPR and treatment for the victim's wounds but say he was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say the suspect was able to get away before officers arrived. However, investigators say they do have leads on the suspect and a search is underway for the shooter.

However, police do say it appears the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was a targeted attack.