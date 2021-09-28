2 dead after 3 separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight

Two people are dead after three separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight.

1 killed, 3 injured in Phillips neighborhood shooting

The first shooting occurred in the Phillips neighborhood.

According to police, at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of shots fired near the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One man was unresponsive.

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured and one person dead Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

The three men were transported to the hospital where one later died. A fourth man later arrived at the hospital via private transport.

Police say all four victims were linked to the scene at 27th and Bloomington.

The Minneapolis Homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate shootings in Near North neighborhood

Police are also investigating two other shootings that happened overnight in the Near North neighborhood, one of which was deadly.

At 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North, where they found a man inside a home who had been shot. Officers found evidence suggests the shooting happed near the 1100 block of Knox Avenue North, according to police.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he later died.

A homicide investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

Around the same time, there was another shooting just a few blocks away near 12th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North, but that victim is expected to survive.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about any of the three cases is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.