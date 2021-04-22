Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

article

Police say one man is dead after a Thursday night shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the area of E 22nd Street and Oakland Avenue South. At the scene, police found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Officers attempted to revive the victim with CPR but say he was ultimately pronounced dead as emergency crews responded.

The investigation into the shooting is now underway. The early investigation indicates the victim and the suspect knew each other in some way. Police say there is no danger to the public but the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police have blocked off the area as crews work to gather evidence.