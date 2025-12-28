Minneapolis shooting leaves teen dead

article

The Brief A shooting in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood has left a 17-year-old boy dead. The boy was inside a home on Ilion Avenue when someone fired shots into the house. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.



A 17-year-old boy is dead after a Sunday evening shooting in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.

Deadly shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. for a shooting on Ilion Avenue North near Hillside Avenue North.

FOX 9 crews at the scene saw police investigating inside a two-story home on that block. Police tape was up in front of the home and officers seemed to be gathered in the front room of the house.

What we know:

At the shooting scene, police say they found a 17-year-old victim with an "apparent life-threatening gunshot wound." Officers provided aid to the victim until he was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Officers say the boy was inside the home on Ilion when someone fired shots into the house, striking the teen.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting and the exact circumstances leading up to the shots being fired are not yet clear. Investigators are still working to collect evidence.

What they're saying:

"This tragic killing has shattered the family of a young man," said Chief O’Hara in a provided statement. "We will devote every available resource to bring justice for the young victim and his family. The juvenile justice system must use every available tool to protect young people who pose a danger to themselves as well as the community."