The Brief Logan Seitz is facing a premeditated first-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing a woman in Brooklyn Center. The 20-year-old alleges he left home with plans to "find someone to kill" because he had "thought about doing it for a long time," court documents say. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.



The man charged in a stabbing in Brooklyn Center told police he had dreamed about killing someone since he was a child and was out that night looking for "someone to kill."

Logan Anthony Seitz, 20, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly following a woman to the park and repeatedly stabbing her.

Brooklyn Center stabbing

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Seitz himself called 911 around 2 a.m. on July 27 to report that he stabbed a "homeless woman" at Willow Lane Park in Brooklyn Center.

Responding officers found a woman with several apparent knife wounds. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Seitz reportedly told police he left his home that evening intending to "find someone to kill because he had thought about doing so for a long time," the charges read.

He claimed to have followed a woman from a nearby gas station to the park. After talking with the woman for a while, he announced his intent to kill her, allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed her, according to the complaint.

Seitz allegedly told officers he stabbed the woman 20 times and "enjoyed it," the charges said. After the attack, Seitz claims he disposed of the knife on his way home and changed his shirt before police arrived. Officers noted Seitz had blood on his knees, hands and arms despite appearing uninjured.

Charges detailed that Seitz asked officers about the outcome of the stabbing, and was allegedly very upset after learning the woman might survive.

During his statement to police, Seitz reportedly explained he had "always thought about killing people" since childhood but "never had the right opportunity to do it."

Past history

Dig deeper:

About a month prior to the alleged attack, Seitz was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for a property damage charge.

According to court records filed in January, Seitz was transported to a hospital in Fergus Falls due to "homicidal ideations." While speaking with his case manager, he became upset and reportedly smashed the hospital phone.

During the investigation, police learned that Seitz allegedly threatened to slit his case manager's throat, and reportedly made comments about becoming a mass murderer. He was charged with disorderly conduct, threats of violence and criminal damage to property.

Court records show Seitz has a history of being civilly committed.

What's next:

Seitz is being held in Hennepin County Jail on a $2 million bond. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning.