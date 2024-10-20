Brooklyn Center motorcycle crash leaves 1 man dead

The Brief A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Center on Saturday night. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report shows it happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 252 just before 10:50 p.m. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.



A man died after a motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Center on Saturday night.

What we know

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Edina was riding a 2019 Suzuki GSX 1300 Sport when he left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment.

This happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 252 at Interstate 694 at about 10:48 p.m., according to the crash report.

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash.

What we don't know

The man's identity, along with other crash details, are expected to be released just before midnight Sunday night, according to the crash report.