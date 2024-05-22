Toddler dies in Brooklyn Center after falling from 8th floor apartment window

article

Brooklyn Center police are investigating the death of a toddler who fell out of an apartment window over the weekend.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said on the morning of May 18, officers responded to a reported fall on the 6100 block of Summit Drive and discovered a 3-year-old child outside. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement believes the child fell from an eighth-floor window of the apartment building. Investigators interviewed family members at the scene and are working to determine the cause of the fall.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab and medical examiner’s office are assisting in the case. The incident remains under investigation.