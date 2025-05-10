Expand / Collapse search
Car goes off highway, through fence and strikes tree in Brooklyn Center crash

Published  May 10, 2025 8:26pm CDT
The scene of the crash in Brooklyn Center off Highway 252.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Two cars collided on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center, sending one of them through a fence.
    • After going through the fence, the vehicle struck a tree and overturned.
    • The only injuries reported were those in the vehicle that struck the tree.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two cars collided, causing one of them to veer off the highway, go through a fence, strike a tree and overturn in Brooklyn Center. 

Crash in Brooklyn Center 

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 3 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Highway 252 near 66th Avenue North. 

Two vehicles driving in the same direction collided, causing one of them to go off the highway, through a fence, strike a tree and overturn, authorities said. 

Law enforcement says that only the occupants of that vehicle had injuries. No pedestrians or bystanders were hurt. 

What we don't know:

 The number of occupants in the vehicle is currently unknown, as is the extent of the injuries reported. 

What led up to the crash is not known, but State Patrol is investigating. 

The Source: A press release from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

