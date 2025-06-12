Man armed with chainsaw shot by Brooklyn Center officers: Police

The Brief A man carrying a chainsaw was shot by police in Brooklyn Center overnight. Police were responding to the report of a domestic dispute at the time. The victim is being treated at the hospital and is currently listed as stable.



Brooklyn Center police responding to a reported domestic dispute shot a man who they say came out of a home armed with a chainsaw.

Brooklyn Center police shooting

The backstory:

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Brooklyn Center police say they were called to a home along 63rd Avenue North just west of Xerxes Avenue for the report of a domestic disturbance.

As police responded, a second caller reported there was someone inside their home, armed with knives. Police responded and later called in crisis negotiators to assist with the incident.

As the standoff lingered on, police say the man eventually exited the home.

Man carrying chainsaw

What we know:

When he came out of the house, however, police say the man was carrying a chainsaw. Officers used less-lethal force, including pepper balls and rubber bullets, to try and disarm the man. But ultimately, they say, officers fired shots, striking the man.

The man was rushed to the hospital following the shooting and police say he is currently in stable condition.

Police say the chainsaw was secured at the scene.

What they're saying:

A neighbor said he heard what seemed like two rounds of shots — with the initial round potentially being the less-lethal ammunition — and saw the man charging at officers with a running chainsaw.

The witness said it all seemed like a scene out of the horror film "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

"First thought, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ came through my mind," said neighbor Tyler Ferguson. "Kind of looked like it too."

What's next:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to review the use of force. The officers who used force have also been placed on leave. Both are standard protocol in police shootings.

Police say there is no lingering danger to the public.