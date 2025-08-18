Large police presence in Brooklyn Center, public asked to avoid area

The Brief Brooklyn Center police posted on social media saying there is a large police presence at County Road 10 and Bass Lake Road in the city. The public is asked to avoid the area.



There is a large police presence in Brooklyn Center Monday afternoon.

Large law enforcement presence in Brooklyn Center

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police posted on social media that there is a large police presence in the area of County Road 10 and Bass Lake Road.

Police say it is an active investigation, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police did not say why there was a large police presence.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for more information.