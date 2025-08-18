Large police presence in Brooklyn Center, public asked to avoid area
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - There is a large police presence in Brooklyn Center Monday afternoon.
Large law enforcement presence in Brooklyn Center
What we know:
Brooklyn Center police posted on social media that there is a large police presence in the area of County Road 10 and Bass Lake Road.
Police say it is an active investigation, and are asking the public to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
Police did not say why there was a large police presence.
FOX 9 has reached out to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for more information.
