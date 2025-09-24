A flurry of Durry: Burnsville brother and sister still following indie rock dream

The Brief Siblings Austin and Taryn Durry started making music during the pandemic when Austin and his wife moved into their parents' basement. Their song "Who's Laughing Now" went viral, racking up millions of views on social media. Now the brother and sister have released their second album with their band Durry and are going on tour to help make their indie rock experience sustainable.



With the album "This Movie Sucks", Durry expands creativity and explores what comes after a viral hit.

‘It was a little scary’

What we know:

It's Friday night in downtown Minneapolis and fans are lined up outside First Avenue to see their favorite band.

For the third time in the last four years, Durry is performing in front of a hometown crowd.

It's fitting one of their songs is called "Coming Of Age" because that's what the band is doing as well.

"It was awesome. We've been working up to this show for a long time with all of our new songs. And it was like the first time we played most of these songs on stage," said Austin Durry.

"The response has been great so far, and I feel like that was the best, the most entertaining show we put on to date so yeah, that was a goal," said Taryn Durry.

Unexpected exposure

The backstory:

We first introduced you to Austin and Taryn Durry back in 2021 after the Burnsville brother and sister started writing music together to fend off boredom, when Austin and his wife moved into their parent's basement during the pandemic.

Their success was no joke, as their first collaboration, "Who's Laughing Now", went viral, racking up millions of views on social media.

"That was so unexpected, and I have been doing music for so long. Never had anything even like one hundredth of what happened in that song," said Austin.

After that, the singing siblings released a full album, "Suburban Legend", and took their act on the road across the country and across the pond to build up their fan base.

"We've kind of just been along for the ride since then though and we've both just been trying to improve and stretch ourselves creatively and that's been a cool journey," said Taryn.

Making new music

What they're saying:

That journey brings us to their second album "This Movie Sucks", which the band released a couple of months ago.

In the video for the title track, Durry continues its trademark humor with homemade parodies of popular movies like Jurassic Park, The Matrix and Alien.

"I think we don't take ourselves too seriously. I mean that was kind of the goal from the start. We're not cool guys and I don't know if we ever will be and so maybe we don't have to pretend we are," said Taryn.

Their DIY aesthetic is also on display in the video for "More Dumb", which features puppets of the pair operating Austin's brain, while they shot "IDK, I Just Work Here" in a Mankato pizzaria, renaming it Papa Durry's and fans now wear uniforms of the fictional pizza place to their shows.

"I feel like the core idea always comes from just a really simple lyric or the name of a song or whatever. That's kind of like the starting point. But then it branches out, and we plan pretty meticulously. We make like shot lists, and we do like location scouting, and we figure out our costumes," said Austin.

The road ahead

Local perspective:

Now Durry is about to embark on its biggest road trip yet, playing more than two dozen shows over the next couple of months.

And their artistic endeavors remain a family affair, with Austin's wife playing bass in the band on tour.

"I think our minds work very similarly and so it's just great having two of us and just working on every little thing. I think we still have a good dynamic going on there. We don't hate each other, So that's good," said Taryn.

With their family ties stronger than ever, Durry has entered a new stage of its career.

And hopefully, when all is said and done, the indie rockers will create a suburban legend of their own.

"It really kind of is like we're kind of, nobody's from nowhere trying to make something big. That's kind of what this whole thing is, and I think that's what Suburban Legend as an idea kind of it's all about, so we'll see if we'll get there," said Austin.