Imprisoned MN teacher indicted on new charges of 'horrific' sexual abuse

A former Twin Cities teacher and basketball coach, already serving time in prison for a sexual abuse case, has been indicted on new counts of abusing children.

Background

Aaron Hjermstad was sentenced to 12 years in prison back in 2022 after being convicted of sexually abusing minors while he worked at the Mastery School in Minneapolis.

In that case, authorities said the abuse happened between 2015 and 2020 and involved four boys.

Hjermstad fled the state before sentencing but was ultimately arrested in Idaho. During that traffic stop, prosecutors said that investigators found "thousands of videos of [Hjermstad] assaulting children, some at his Brooklyn Center home, including the 12 victims here."

What's new?

Hjermstad now faces 12 new counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for crimes that prosecutors say occurred between 2013 and 2021.

The victims are all under the age of 13, prosecutors say, and were either students Hjermstad coached or children related to players.

Prosecutors say each count comes with the possible sentence of life behind bars.

What are they saying?

In a statement, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty condemned the actions of Hjermstad, calling the number of child victims "horrific":

"The number of children who were sexually assaulted by Hjermstad is horrific. Hjermstad intentionally harmed children who had every right to trust him as their teacher and coach. We will seek lengthy prison sentences to keep children in our community safe.

"As a community, we must do more to help abused children come forward and to provide resources to heal the harm inflicted upon them. Abuse is never a child’s fault."

School responds

In a statement, Harvest Best Academy wrote:

"The allegations in the indictment are deeply disturbing, and Harvest Best Academy is heartbroken by the harm Aaron Hjermstad has caused to our students and other victims. These new charges are an important step in holding him accountable and ensuring that justice is served.

"We want to clarify that Aaron Hjermstad was never employed by Harvest Best Academy. He volunteered as a basketball coach for Best Academy from 2015 to 2020. The allegations span a time period involving possible victims who were not students at our school. We are actively gathering facts, but our hearts go out to everyone affected by these alleged heinous acts.

"At Harvest Best Academy, our priority is creating a safe and supportive environment for all students to thrive. We take the hiring process very seriously and adhere to all state requirements for background checks. We regret that the state-run system we rely on did not provide updated information that would have disqualified Hjermstad from volunteering and prevented him from causing further harm.

"Harvest Best Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in Minneapolis, dedicated to building strong foundations for students to graduate from high school, succeed in college, and pursue meaningful careers. As one of Minnesota’s highest-performing schools for African American students, we foster a culture of high expectations and celebrate academic achievement."