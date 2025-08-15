Boy shot himself with gun in Brooklyn Center, uncle facing charges

The Brief A 28-year-old man has been charged after his 4-year-old nephew reportedly got hold of his gun and accidentally shot himself in the head. The 4-year-old sustained a graze wound from the incident, and was taken to the hospital. The uncle is currently in custody.



A man is facing charges Friday after his nephew shot himself with a gun in Brooklyn Center.

What we know:

Dandre Jadon Stevenson, 28, has been charged with one count of endangering a child, and one count of negligent storage of loaded firearms where a child can access.

According to the charges, officers responded to a home in Brooklyn Center on Aug. 13 on reports that a child had shot himself in the head. The 4-year-old child suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head, and was taken to the hospital.

Court documents say that the house belonged to the boy's grandparents, and Stevenson is the boy's uncle and lived at the home.

The boy was supposed to be spending the night with Stevenson for a sleepover. When the boy shot himself, Stevenson was in the living room playing video games with a friend, the charges state.

The boy's grandmother said that Stevenson was the only person in the house who had a gun which was located inside. Stevenson reportedly told the grandmother that the boy had found his gun in the bedroom and shot himself, charging documents allege.

According to the complaint, Stevenson told officers the gun was in the furnace room, and the grandmother directed them to a space between the water heater and HVAC system, where the gun was found.

The black semi-automatic handgun was wrapped in a towel, and upon discovery, the grandmother said that the gun shouldn't have been there, court documents said.

Officers found a spent shell casing still inside the chamber and a loaded magazine. There was also a trigger mechanism for a firearm in Stevenson's dresser drawer, according to the complaint.

What's next:

Stevenson is currently in custody and has his first appearance on Friday afternoon.