Brooklyn Center child grazed by bullet; man arrested

The Brief A young child was grazed by a bullet after an overnight incident in Brooklyn Center. The child apparently injured himself after getting his hands on a gun owned by a family member. The family member was arrested by police.



Brooklyn Center police have arrested a man after a child's head was grazed by a bullet overnight.

Child injured in Brooklyn Center

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police responded early Wednesday morning to the report of a shooting on Winchester Lane near 66th Avenue North, which is not far from Cahlander Park.

At the scene, police say they found a young boy who had suffered a bullet graze wound to his head.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to recover, police say.

What happened?:

Police say it appears the child was able to get his hands on a gun kept by a family member who lives in the home and was able to fire the gun, injuring himself.

The man who owned the gun was arrested and is being held in Hennepin County Jail awaiting charges.