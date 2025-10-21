Expand / Collapse search

No injuries in Brooklyn Center school bus fire thanks to 'quick actions' from driver

Published  October 21, 2025 9:27pm CDT
Fire
The Brief

    • A school bus caught fire in Brooklyn Center, but no injuries were reported.
    • Eight children were safely evacuated with the help of the bus driver and bystanders.
    • The cause of the fire is under investigation, but suspected to be mechanical.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Quick actions by a bus driver and bystanders prevented injuries during a school bus fire in Brooklyn Center.

School bus fire response

What we know:

The Brooklyn Center Fire Department responded to a school bus fire near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. Eight children were safely evacuated to the sidewalk with the help of the bus driver and bystanders.

Metro Transit provided a bus to keep the children warm while they waited to be reunited with their parents.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department facilitated the reunification at a nearby elementary school.

Fire extinguished in 15 minutes

What they're saying:

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within approximately 15 minutes, and the boss was a total loss, officials said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with initial suspicions pointing to a mechanical issue near the engine. 

The Source:  Information from the Brooklyn Center Fire Department.

