No injuries in Brooklyn Center school bus fire thanks to 'quick actions' from driver
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Quick actions by a bus driver and bystanders prevented injuries during a school bus fire in Brooklyn Center.
School bus fire response
What we know:
The Brooklyn Center Fire Department responded to a school bus fire near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. Eight children were safely evacuated to the sidewalk with the help of the bus driver and bystanders.
Metro Transit provided a bus to keep the children warm while they waited to be reunited with their parents.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department facilitated the reunification at a nearby elementary school.
Fire extinguished in 15 minutes
What they're saying:
Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within approximately 15 minutes, and the boss was a total loss, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, with initial suspicions pointing to a mechanical issue near the engine.
The Source: Information from the Brooklyn Center Fire Department.