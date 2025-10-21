No injuries in Brooklyn Center school bus fire thanks to 'quick actions' from driver

The Brief A school bus caught fire in Brooklyn Center, but no injuries were reported. Eight children were safely evacuated with the help of the bus driver and bystanders. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but suspected to be mechanical.



Quick actions by a bus driver and bystanders prevented injuries during a school bus fire in Brooklyn Center.

School bus fire response

What we know:

The Brooklyn Center Fire Department responded to a school bus fire near the intersection of 55th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. Eight children were safely evacuated to the sidewalk with the help of the bus driver and bystanders.

Metro Transit provided a bus to keep the children warm while they waited to be reunited with their parents.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department facilitated the reunification at a nearby elementary school.

Fire extinguished in 15 minutes

What they're saying:

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within approximately 15 minutes, and the boss was a total loss, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with initial suspicions pointing to a mechanical issue near the engine.