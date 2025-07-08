I-694 westbound closed this weekend in northwest metro
(FOX 9) - Westbound lanes along Interstate 694 are slated to close this weekend for maintenance.
I-694 closures
What we know:
According to MnDOT, westbound I-694 will close starting Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 13 at 10 p.m.
The closure will impact the westbound lanes between Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center (just west of Highway 100) across the river to I-35W in New Brighton.
What's next:
Another closure is set for next month, Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, for eastbound lanes along the same stretch.
The backstory:
The closures are related to maintenance. MnDOT says crews will be doing work on pavement, bridges, drainage, guardrail and mowing/vegetation clean up.
The Source: This story uses information from MnDOT.