I-694 westbound closed this weekend in northwest metro

Westbound lanes along Interstate 694 are slated to close this weekend for maintenance.

I-694 closures

What we know:

According to MnDOT, westbound I-694 will close starting Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 13 at 10 p.m.

The closure will impact the westbound lanes between Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center (just west of Highway 100) across the river to I-35W in New Brighton.

What's next:

Another closure is set for next month, Aug. 1 through Aug. 3, for eastbound lanes along the same stretch.

The backstory:

The closures are related to maintenance. MnDOT says crews will be doing work on pavement, bridges, drainage, guardrail and mowing/vegetation clean up.