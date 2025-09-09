Brooklyn Center cannabis rules for public spaces approved by leaders

The Brief Brooklyn Center leaders have crafted an ordinance that would prohibit the use of cannabis and hemp in public places. Approved on Sept. 8, a public place is defined as "any indoor or outdoor area that is used… by the public whether owned or operated by public or private interests." Any violation could be considered a petty misdemeanor, and punishable by a fine up to $200.



Tasked with creating a framework for public usage within city limits, Brooklyn Center leaders have crafted an ordinance that would prohibit the use of cannabis and hemp in public places.

Brooklyn Center marijuana rules

What we know:

On Monday night, city council members and Mayor April Graves approved a second reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the legal usage of cannabis within the city's public spaces.

Within the ordinance, a public place is defined as "any indoor or outdoor area that is used… by the public whether owned or operated by public or private interests."

Exceptions for private property include a private residence, such as a person's yard, or a licensed event permitted for onsite consumption.

Why you should care:

According to the ordinance, any violation could be considered a petty misdemeanor, and punishable by a fine up to $200.

Big picture view:

In June 2025, Brooklyn Center officials voted to close one of two municipal liquor stores after a report from the Minnesota State Auditor revealed that its operations lost more than $101,000 across a two-year period.

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) allows for municipal cannabis dispensaries once licensing is approved.

What's next:

The ordinance is said to take effect on Sept. 8, 2025, following its unanimous approval.

Since recreational marijuana was legalized by lawmakers in 2023, local cities have the option to craft their own rules within city limits, under the guidelines of the OCM.