MN construction: Weekend closures for I-694, Hwy 5, Hwy 52

The Brief Closures are planned for I-694, Hwy 52, and Hwy 5 this weekend. I-694 eastbound will close for maintenance. Hwy 52 will close for emergency repairs to a pedestrian bridge.



Three major highway closures in Minnesota could make your weekend plans a little difficult. Here's a look ahead to the weekend.

Highway 52 closure

Highway 52 closed between Concord Street and I-94.

Northbound lanes close Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound lanes close Saturday morning from midnight until 5 a.m.

Detour sends drivers I-494 to Hwy 10/61 to westbound I-94.

Northbound lanes on Highway 52 will close for the weekend as crews make emergency repairs to a pedestrian bridge over Highway 52 near Cesar Chavez Street. The southbound lanes will be open for most of the weekend, but there will be a brief overnight closure Saturday morning.

I-694 closure

I-694 eastbound closed between Shingle Creek Blvd. in Brooklyn Center to Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills.

Starts Friday at 10 p.m. and runs through Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers should detour following Hwy 169 to Hwy 610 to I-35W.

Similar to the closure earlier this month, I-694 will close again this weekend for "mega maintenance." This time, the highway's eastbound lanes will be shutdown between Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center to Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills.

It's also worth noting for north metro drivers, Central Avenue in Minneapolis will also close Saturday afternoon for Open Streets Northeast.

Hwy 5 closure

Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Eden Prairie Road and Mitchell Road.

Starts Friday at 10 p.m. and runs through Monday at 5 a.m.

Detour sends drivers to Hwy 212 (which also has lane closures) using Hwy 41 in Chaska.

The Highway 5 closure is part of the Highway 212 construction project that is ongoing until early September. Highway 212 is open this week but is down to a single lane in both directions, between I-494 and Eden Prairie Road.