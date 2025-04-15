Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 18-20)

From an enormous egg hunt to Kendrick Lamar to the NBA playoffs – there are plenty of things to do around Minnesota this weekend as more spring-like weather approaches.

Enormous egg hunt

Renovation Church; Blaine

April 19-20; various times

Free

With many celebrating the Easter holiday this weekend, Renovation Church in Blaine says it’s host "one of the largest and most unique egg hunts in all the metro" as it plans to have 75,000 colorful eggs on hand filled with either candy, toys, stickers, or prizes.

Organizers say a total of $25,000 prizes have been donated for the event from places such as Raising Cane’s, Pizza Ranch, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Culver’s.

Easter egg hunt times will coincide with onsite services, Saturday, April 19th at: 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; April 20 at 8 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:20 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest

Mall of America; Bloomington

Advance and GA tickets available

The Totally Rad Vintage Fest returns to the Mall of America for its third year, offering the chance at scoring gems from a collection of rad vendors that bring a mix of unique clothing, accessories, and retro treasures.

Located on the fourth floor from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both $5 advance tickets and $8 day of event are available.

Twin Cities Auto Show

Minneapolis Convention Center

April 11-13 and April 16-19

Ticketed event

The 52nd Twin Cities Auto Show returns for a final weekend at the Minnesota Convention Center, where visitors can browse hundreds of cars from a variety of brands.

The second weekend of the Twin Cities Auto Show runs from Wednesday, April 16 through Saturday, April 19.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children aged 11-15, and children 10 and under are free. More information can be found online here.

Kendrick Lamar + SZA at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 19; 7 p.m.

Seat prices vary

Not long after a Super Bowl halftime performance, Kendrick Lamar and SZA kick off their Grand National Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.



Lamar is said to be celebrating the release of his latest album, GNX, which features the Grammy-nominated hit "Not Like Us."

Meanwhile, SZA will join him as she builds anticipation for her next album, Lana, while continuing to perform fan-favorites.

Presented by Live Nation, the show marks the first time the two artists have toured together.

Minnesota Timberwolves watch parties

Various places

April 19; 7:30 p.m.

Free

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and plenty of places around the Twin Cities will be hosting watch parties.



One brewery in northeast that has begun to gather a following of Wolves fans has been Falling Knife brewery – which hosts a large backdrop projection of the game, to pair with its on-site food truck (OG ZaZa) and drink offerings.

A dedicated musician and admitted Wolves fan himself, Falling Knife’s owner and chief brewing officer, Tom Berg, died unexpectedly at his home earlier this month.