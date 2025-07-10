Paul McCartney coming to US Bank Stadium this fall

The Brief Paul McCartney is set to perform in Minneapolis this fall. The concert is scheduled for Oct. 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium. General tickets go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m.



Paul McCartney concert

What we know:

Rock legend Paul McCartney is coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 17 as part of his "Got Back Tour". Minneapolis is just one of 16 cities on this tour.

Officials with U.S. Bank Stadium and Live Nation revealed McCartney's upcoming performance during a press conference Thursday morning, calling it "one of the biggest shows in history to come to Minnesota."

Ticket information:

Presale tickets are available on Tuesday, July 15. General tickets go on sale on July 18 at 10 a.m. Information on ticket prices was not immediately available.

McCartney last performed in Minnesota at the Target Center in 2016.

Sir Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)