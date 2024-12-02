AC/DC's Power Up tour in North American begins in Minneapolis

article

The Brief AC/DC's North American leg of the Power Up tour begins in Minneapolis in April 2025. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 6.



AC/DC is kicking off its 13-city tour — the band's first tour in nine years — in Minneapolis in April 2025.

Power Up North American Tour

The popular rock band will headline 13 stadiums as part of its Power Up North American Tour, with the first stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 10, 2025. The tour features other stops in the Midwest, including Detroit on April 30 and Chicago on May 24.

The tour gets its name from AC/DC's 2020 album "Power Up." The North American leg comes after AC/DC's European leg of the tour, which wrapped up this year.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Dec. 6. You can buy tickets here.