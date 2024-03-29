Vikings to host NFL Draft party April 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium

article

The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and the Minnesota Vikings will host a part for fans during the first round at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on April 25, with the first round of the NFL Draft set to start just after 7 p.m. The Vikings currently hold the No. 11 and No. 23 selections. They got the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Houston Texans. KFAN Radio will have a live broadcast at the event featuring play-by-play man Paul Allen, analyst Pete Bercich, fantasy football guru Paul Charchian and sideline reporter Ben Leber.

General admission is $15, and season-ticket holders and get free tickets starting April 1. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Tuesday, April 2.

The draft party will feature current and former players, and this year there’s an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Adrian Peterson.