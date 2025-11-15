NFL Legends team up for heart health awareness ahead of Vikings-Bears game

The Brief NFL legends are set to meet fans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 16. The pre-game event on the plaza aims to raise awareness about hypertension. Free blood pressure measurements will be available for fans.



Putting rivalry aside, NFL legends are teaming up with Medtronic to meet fans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, before the Vikings-Bears game to raise awareness about heart health and hypertension.

NFL legends raise heart health awareness

Big picture view:

Mike Singletary, Pat Williams, Esera Tualo, and John Randle will be among the group present to greet fans.

Look for them and other former players at the Medtronic Plaza on the west side of US Bank Stadium prior to Sunday's game.

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Mike Singletary, along with former Vikings player and owner of 98 Hawaiian Grill in St. Joseph, Esera Tualo, joined the FOX 9 Morning News on Saturday to talk about the effort.

They also shared an example from the 98 Hawaiian Grill to showcase some healthier tailgating options.