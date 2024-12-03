Kendrick Lamar and SZA coming to US Bank Stadium in April 2025

article

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are kicking off their North America stadium tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2025.

Grand National Tour

The artists will headline 19 stadiums as part of their Grand National Tour, with the first stop in Minneapolis on April 19, 2025.

The tour features 20 shows and will stop in 15 states in addition to Washington, D.C. and Ontario, Canada. The tour is scheduled to last from April 19 to June 18.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. For more information on tickets click here.

U.S. Bank Stadium was also recently announced as the first stop on AC/DC’s North American tour, which is scheduled for April 10, 2025.